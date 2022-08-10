News
School Starts in Dewey on Thursday
The first day of classes for Dewey Public Schools is Thursday. Superintendent Vince Vincent tells Bartlesville Radio they are fully prepared to welcome the students back to school.
Vincent also said the COVID protocols will a bit more relaxed this year than in the last couple of years as Dewey Public Schools will follow all state imposed regulations in regards to masking.
Due to Oklahoma State Senate Bill 658, current state law prohibits a mask mandate unless the school has consulted with the local county or city-county health dept. within the jurisdiction where the school board is located and when that jurisdiction is under a current state of emergency declared by the Governor.
Bartlesville Public Schools also start on Thursday. Nowata begins classes August 19, and Pawhuska begins on August 25.
