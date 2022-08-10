News
School Starts Thursday for Bartlesville Public Schools
It will be a day of excitement for students and parents alike for the first day of classes for Bartlesville Public Schools.
Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that the teachers and staff are ready for great new school year with and year of increased enrollment.
McCauley also asks everyone to be patient in and near the student dropoff and pickup locations at each school. He warns that it will be very slow the first few days of school.
Dewey Public Schools also start on Thursday. Nowata begins classes August 19, and Pawhuska begins on August 25.
