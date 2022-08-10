Posted: Aug 10, 2022 6:36 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2022 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

City of Bartlesville police and fire officials are actively recruiting applicants for open positions — with one firefighter position and six police officer positions to fill in the immediate future, leadership for both departments said this week.

Bartlesville Fire Department previously only accepted applications when it had open positions, but the department has become more proactive in keeping a list of potential candidates at the ready by accepting applications anytime.

The department holds testing for applicants on a regular basis, from which successful applicants are selected.

Applications for these and other City positions can be completed online. For more information, visit www.cityofbartlesville.org