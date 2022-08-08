Posted: Aug 08, 2022 4:57 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 4:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Osage Nation is partnering with the Sage Hawk Foundation to provide a FREE Financial Literacy Course to tribal members. The class will be taught from September 7 through September 23 but registration is now open. Classes will be on three times a week from 3 pm to 5:30 pm at the OSU Osage Extension Office at the Pawhuska Fairgrounds on 1039 Old Highway 99.

Class size is limited so registrations will close as soon as the limit is reached. To enroll go to sagehawk.org.