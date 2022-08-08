Posted: Aug 08, 2022 11:49 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 11:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners extended the countywide burn ban among business item at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. It remains illegal to burn any materials through August 22. The commissioners will re-assess the burn ban in two weeks’ time.

The board also continued a long running discussion about the First Responders Radio Project. Many of the county fire chiefs had conversations about the specifications of radio towers that would need to be installed. A tower in New Alluwe was a source of debate. Some modifications will be made to the plan and it could be re-presented to the board at next week’s meeting.