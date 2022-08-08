Posted: Aug 08, 2022 11:37 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 11:39 AM

Victoria Edwards

Former Rogers County commissioner, Randy Baldridge, was arrested over the weekend for multiple drug offenses after a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North.

Officers were conducting a routine search of the car when they discovered methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and a glass smoking pipe. They also found a small white bag that contained a white crystalized substance when it fell out of his shorts while being searched. The substance was tested and determined to be methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Baldridge was arrested for his original offense of failing to obey a traffic-control device along with the trafficking in dangerous substance, and the possessions of drug paraphanelia.

Baldridge was arrested in 2014 for drug possession and in 2007 he was found guilty of money laundering, mail fraud, and obtaining money by fraudulent means.

(Photo Courtesy of Rogers County Jail Inmate Search File)