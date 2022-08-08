Posted: Aug 08, 2022 11:31 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 11:31 AM

Victoria Edwards

A candlelight vigil was held over the weekend for 17-year-old Ethan Dodson at Caney Valley High School Football field to remember the teen who passed away a week ago while swimming in Ponca Lake in Kay County. Organizers said the vigil was an opportunity for those who knew the teen to honor his memory and legacy and for those left behind to begin the healing process of the loss of Dodson in their lives.

Dodson was a Boy Scout and football player for the Caney Valley school district. He had plans to be a Marine after graduating. Caney Valley football team will be painting his jersey number – 33 – on their helmets for the upcoming football season.

Dodson had been swimming out to a buoy when he went under water and did not return back to the surface. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found his body a few hours later and pronounced him dead at the scene.