Posted: Aug 08, 2022 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville CITY MATTERS program aired on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Monday minus City Manager Mike Bailey. Our panel included City Works Director Keith Henry, Jerry Benedict with Adams Colf Course, Police Chief Tracy Roles and Ciy Clerk Jason Munninger

The City Bartlesville hits a new record---for collecting recyclable Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Public Works Director Keith Henry.

Henry said new signage has been going up in and near our city parks. Wayfinder signs are being posted as well as some nice welcoming signs at the sity's edges.

Lastly, Henry reminded listeners about the Labor Day trash schedule. If your trach day is normally on Monday, your trash will not be picked up until Wednseday the week of Labor day.

A big golf tounament with a sizeable positive economic impact for Bartlesville is coming to town next month. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Jerry Benedict with Adams Golf Course said the 2022 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble is coming with about 1,000 participants. The event is a 4 day long golf tournament hosted by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 to benefit Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The outlook is that the event with raise $1,000,000 this year for BRUW. The city will reap the benfits of more than a thousand more people in town for that week utilizing ur hotels, restaurants and shopping venues.

Benedict also said that COVID has actually been good for course usage as more and more people are coming to Adams Golf Course for safe, outdoor recreation.

Slow down! School starts this week and Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles reminded everyine to be looking out for youngsters and mind your speed!

Chief Roles also announced two officers have been hired with more officers are in the pipeline to join the force as the city will be providing school resource officers for all Bartlesville Public Schools.

Roles said the Bartlesville Community Meetings are working well by having conversations with people in each neighborhood in town.