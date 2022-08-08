Posted: Aug 08, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 9:42 AM

Victoria Edwards

Washington County Commissioners today approved the continuation of the burn ban for another 14 days to August 22. The Commissioners will review the ban in a future meeting if the promised rain is adequate enough to end the ban. Kary Cox, Director of Emergency Management for the county, recommended the extension of the ban based on continued hot weather and dry grounds that continue to make the county a risk for wildfires.