Posted: Aug 08, 2022 8:03 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2022 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Sports Spectacular 2022 is Friday, August 19th, at the Hilton Garden Inn at 6pm and you are invited!

The Samaritan Sports Spectacular is a kick off to Fall and Winter sports in our community. It serves as the largest annual fundraising event that seeks to generate funds to support the work of the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center. Get tickets at https://www.supportsamaritan.org/

The guest speaker is OSU Basketball Coach Mike Boynton. In four seasons at the helm Boynton has compiled a 72-58 record while leading the Cowboys to 17 wins over ranked opponents, including 10 victories over top-10 squads. He also hauled in back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes, mentored eight All-Big 12 Conference selections and 11 Academic All-Big 12 team honorees.

As and added bonus to help raise money for Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center, you can donate to your favorite local community leaders "Pie in the Face" Competition. The person that has received the most donations by the day of the event, 8/19/22 will get to pie the other participants.

They include:

Jim Curd, Vice Mayor / Local Restaurant Owner

Chris Batchelder, VP B'ville Business Development

Lisa Beeman, Community Development Director

Don Simmons, MD, Primary Care Associates

Kyle Ppool, TCT Business Development Coord

John B. Kane, State Rep. Elect/Partner-Kane Cattle