Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:54 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

OK Eat is inviting children to enjoy their last days of summer vacation by spending a day at the Kiddie Farm where they can experience farm life and enjoy picking vegetables and fruits with their families. Kiddie Farm is located at 530 Northeast Wilshire Boulevard. General sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm to dark. The cost is $5.00 per child and adults are free when accompanying children to the farm.