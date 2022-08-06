Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:39 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

Community Cares Partners (CCP) has been providing financial hardship relief since COVID-19 began for those who need help with meeting rent bills. But now, with high inflation, the funds are running out quickly so CCP has made the decision to close the portal for applications on August 31.

CCP says they currently have over 30,000 applications already in review and the estimated funding needed to fulfill these applications will meet or exceed the current funds available. Currently, there is no indication that more federal or local funding will be received by CCP so they must end taking applications.

CCP is also reprioritizing which applications are accepted for funding, moving households that have upcoming evictions or are involved in domestic abuse situations to the top of the pile. This means that prior and new applications taken between now and the portal closure are not guaranteed funding.

If you are funded, CCP will notify you directly.