Posted: Aug 06, 2022 12:08 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2022 12:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

The 146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is scheduled for August 25-28 this year. Held at tribal cultural grounds located five miles south of Ponca City on Highway 177, the event will feature war dance competitions for all ages, interactive story-telling dances, and a Princess coronation. Traditional foods and crafts will be for sale by a variety of indigenous-owned businesses.