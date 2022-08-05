Posted: Aug 05, 2022 6:01 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 6:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be seeking a new director. Ricky Adams, who has 42 years of public service in law enforcement and has served as director for the past four years, will be stepping down from his position on September 1 and officially turning over the office in December.

Adams made the decision to leave office after overseeing two high-profile cases recently. One case was the investigation of fraud by the co-founders of Epic Charter Schools and the second was the closure of the cold case of Baby Doe, with the confession of the mother of the child admitting she did kill her child 30 years ago.

Before taking the position at OSBI, Adams was with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for over 30 years.

In his retirement announcement, he said he is proud of leaving the office better than it was when he took over, especially in relation to employee morale and in it improved reputation with the public.