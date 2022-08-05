Posted: Aug 05, 2022 11:28 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2022 11:31 AM

Victoria Edwards

State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.