Posted: Aug 04, 2022 5:44 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 5:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

The American Red Cross is issuing a recommendation to all families with children who are school-age to make a preparedness plan with their children before they head off to school.

In a press release, American Red Cross said:

“It is always a good idea to think about an emergency and how you might handle it, such as weather-related disasters.”

The Red Cross says it is important for students who are home alone before or after school or who walk to and from school to have a plan of action on how to handle being impacted by a sudden weather-related alert, an unforeseen school closure, or how to protect themselves from injury while away from home or at home alone.

For guidance on establishing a preparedness plan, go to redcross.org/prepare.