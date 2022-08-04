Posted: Aug 04, 2022 5:37 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 5:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden.

A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.

To facilitate the building of the rain garden, the City of Bartlesville is designating $34,750 to design and build the rain garden. Phillips 66 has committed to helping with the build by providing their employees as volunteers on the installation.

Earlier this year, the City had spent $40,000 to replace the topsoil and to add new sod in the area in order to repair previous erosion. When Phillips 66 heard about the erosion continuing, their engineers suggested the creation of the rain garden. City Director of Engineers, Micha Siemens, says they are happy to partner with Phillips 66 on the design and installation.

The garden is expected to be completed sometime in September.