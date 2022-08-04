Posted: Aug 04, 2022 5:29 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 5:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved hunters to use air-powered arrow rifles during any open season in which rifles are legal. Arrow rifles are NOT permitted during archery or muzzleloader season.

The rule change is due to a bill passed earlier this year by State legislators as part of a redefining of which equipment is not legal for hunting. At the time, the Legislature also authorized a $20 Air Rifle Permit that is required for arrow rifle hunters to carry while in the field.

Because the approval occurred after the print publication of the 2022-2023 Fishing & Hunting Regulations guide, a hunter will only find the full details of the regulation change online at the Commission’s website or on the GO OUTDOORS OK mobile app.