Posted: Aug 04, 2022 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 4:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Amanda Allred appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing one count domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to an incident on the 3500 block Frank Phillips Boulevard. It is alleged that Allred hit a male victim in the side of the head in the presence of a minor child.

The victim claims the two were arguing while driving a vehicle. The man tried to exit the vehicle but Allred followed him and then hit him in the side of the head and neck while she was holding a minor child. Allred claimed that she did not hit the victim. However, surveillance footage from the area shows defendant hitting the victim with an open hand.

Bond for Allred was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.