Posted: Aug 04, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

In the past week, an additional 11,852 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma, this according to the State Department of Health. There were 84 COVID-19 related deaths added to the report as well. Osage County has seen a slight dip over the past week and Public Information Officer with the State Department of Health, Scott Haywood said the new variant does spread, but isn't as serious.

There are currently more than 20,600 Oklahoman's who actively have COVID-19 and 58.3 percent of Oklahoma residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.