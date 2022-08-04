Posted: Aug 04, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday with circus performances in the morning. There will be food trucks, concession stands and other vendors on hand throughout the day. Morning circus performances continue on Friday with a ranch rodeo to take place that night. School day will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is family day with a chili cook-off, dog show and youth horse show. There will also be a car show, livestock show, talent show and rodeo taking place as the day goes on. The buildings open at 9 a.m. each day. The Osage County Free Fair has been taking place since 1913.