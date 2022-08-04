Posted: Aug 04, 2022 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care launches a new program called Seniors Connect.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with ElderCare said the first event for this program is Friday, August 12, from 9am to 12pm at Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville and it will feature Jerry Poppenhouse and his fabulous works. This event is called "Live Life With an Attitude of Gratitude."

Jerry Poppenhouse became the most well-traveled photographer of the Phillips company's entire history. His adventures spanned decades and brought him to places that most Americans could never or would never see.

The Oklahoman says of Mr. Poppenhouse: "He has observed tribal rituals of African natives and battled minus-85 degree temperatures in Alaska. He's been buffeted by 60-foot waves in the North Sea and been blinded by the darkness of the Amazon jungle in Peru. All for the sake of visual recording. And he has photographed Luciano Pavarotti, Walt Disney, Robert Redford and a wealth of intriguing faces."

Jerry's work is on display at the Bartlesville Community Center this month and Elder Care is also hosting a reception there for Jerry on Thursday, August 11, where you can meet Jerry and the Elder Care staff over cookies and punch.