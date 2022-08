Posted: Aug 04, 2022 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2022 10:08 AM

Ty Loftis

Starting on Friday and taking place on Monday and Tuesday as well, Old Highway 75 from the north side of Ochelata to west 2700 Rd will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road crews will be working on asphalt overlay during that time.