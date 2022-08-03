Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:31 PM

Tom Davis

American Legion Post 400 is holding its Garage Sale and Silent Auction this Saturday, 9am-4pm, at the American Legion Post, 400 Veterans Blvd, in Ramona.

Lester Gagan with Post 400 says, "We need the funds to help our vets who having financial and transportation issues and we also need the money raised to pay for some maintenence on their building which is also used for a commuity center."

Donated items will be accepted this Friday, between 1 and 7pm. Please, call Pat Nixon at 918-595-2261 to meet you at the Legion for your donation drop offs. All sold and unsold items must be picked up by Sunday, no later than 3pm.