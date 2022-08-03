Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

On August 1 in a special bid meeting, the Washington County Commissioners opened bids for two projects and then awarded contracts.

Bid #22-01 was awarded to Bell Construction in the amount of $237,655. The bid was to complete 1.8 miles of laying asphalt beginnig at Weldon Street in Ochelata and continuing to West 2700 Road in District 3. Bell's bid was $10,000 less than one bidder and over $100,000 less than a third bidder.

Bid #22-02 was for the purchase of one or more 4x4 flat-bed trucks for the Emergency Management Department. Two bids were submitted by Green Country Autofill of Collinsville. Bid number one was for a 2005 GMC with less than 50,000 miles on it at a cost of $44,220. Bid number two was for a 2007 GMC with over 275,000 miles on it at a cost of $35,000. Based on the recommendation of Kary Cox, Director of the Emergency Management Department, the 2005 was approved for purchase due to the lower amount of miles, making it a more viable and affordable vehicle even though the price was higher.