Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the first meeting of the month for the Washington Board of Commissioners, there were several announcements of items on the agenda that will benefit the Washington County Sheriff's Office in completing their duties.

First, the Cherokee Nation donated $8455 for the Sheriff's office to use for general purposes. The Cherokee Nation made the donation as a goodwill effort for thanking the sheriff's office for their continued excellent work in keeping the county safe.

Second, a new transportation agreement was approved for a partnership between the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs and the Commissioners Board to provide payment for the sheriff's office when it transports juveniles between facilities or into other counties after a transfer is approved. The rate of pay will be $17 per hour.

Finally, acknowledgement was made of a fully-executed detention services agreement previoulsy enacted between CommunityWorks LLC and the Board to partner with the Pottawatomie County Juvenile Detention Center and the Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center for existing services to continue into the new fiscal year.