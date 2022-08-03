The 2022 primary election for the State of Kansas is in the books and the unofficial results are in.

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.

In Labette County, Vincent Schibi wins the Republican nomination for District 1 County Commission seat and will face Mel Hass who ran opposed as a Democrat. Schibi received 376 votes. Current Commissioner Terry Weidert receives the Republican nomination for District Two, with 791 votes, and will run unopposed in the general election.

Statewide, the “Value them Both” amendment fails with 60% no votes. Governor Laura Kelly will face Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the race for governor in November. Scott Schwab wins the Republican primary for Secretary of State. With 87% of the precincts reporting, Kris Kobach leads Kellie Warren 41.7% to 38.3% in the race for Attorney General.