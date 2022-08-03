News
Kansas
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:26 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:41 AM
Kansans Vote to Uphold Abortion Rights
Tom Davis
Residents of Kansas have voted against an amendment to the state's constitution that would have given lawmakers in the state the ability to regulate abortion, the Associated Press projects. This means that abortions will remain legal in Kansas.
With Tuesday's vote, Kansas became the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue since the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn federal protections for abortion granted under the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade.
The constitutional amendment, backed by a campaign named Value Them Both, would have given elected representatives the ability to pass legislation regulating abortion in Kansas, which was restricted after the state's Supreme Court previously found the 1859 Kansas Constitution grants a "natural right" to abortion. At the time the AP called the race, voters had rejected the amendment by more than 20 percentage points.
« Back to News