Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:26 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2022 2:41 AM

Tom Davis

Residents of Kansas have voted against an amendment to the state's constitution that would have given lawmakers in the state the ability to regulate abortion, the Associated Press projects. This means that abortions will remain legal in Kansas.

With Tuesday's vote, Kansas became the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue since the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn federal protections for abortion granted under the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade.