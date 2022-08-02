Posted: Aug 02, 2022 5:03 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 5:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma state bridges have been under construction for a while now and all that effort and expense has been worth it for safety but it also has pushed Oklahoma up the rankings to number five for safe and reliable conditions nationwide. It is the first time Oklahoma has been in the top five.

Oklahoma moved ahead of Texas with the latest review by the Federal Highway Administration. Governor Stitt responded to the ranking by stating that he will continue to push for funding to upgrade infrastructure needs and that he is thankful for the diligent work by the state’s engineers to assure that Oklahoma is in the top ten of safe places to cross a bridge.

Bringing highway bridges into good condition allows the state to avoid having to built new bridges, which allows resources and finances to be allocated toward other projects such as pavement improvements, adding shoulders in rural areas, expanding two-lane highways and tackling urban congestion.