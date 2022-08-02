Posted: Aug 02, 2022 4:55 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 4:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced their grant-funding for 21 FFA chapters across Oklahoma. The chapters will share $40,000 in American Electric Power Foundation FFA STEM After-School Grants for projects that reflect a strong alignment between PSO, the AEP Foundation and STEM-related fields of study.

Grants have been awarded to Barnsdall and Dewey in our listening area. The amount and project details for Barnsdall have not yet been released but Dewey School District will receive $2400 to purchase a Flow Through Warm Farm, Maze Worm Farm, a Tumbling Compost Bin, 500 African Night Crawlers and 3000 mealworms.

The purchase of these items will help students to complete research for agriculture and sceicne projects for career exploration and preparation.