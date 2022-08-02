Posted: Aug 02, 2022 2:30 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska animal shelter is currently looking for donations. Pawhuska 4PAWS has helped 126 dogs find a home and assisted 14 cats in finding shelter. In the month of July, two dogs they are caring for tested positive for heartworm and a cat developed an abscess in his neck, which required surgery.

With medication costs on the rise and having to spay and neuter the animals, they are looking for assistance as a small rescue clinic. No dogs have been euthanized thanks to other rescues, but they can't continue to save animals from the City dog pound without your help.

If interested in donating, you can stop by Johnston's Vet Clinic or find Pawhuska Animal Welfare – 4PAWS on Facebook.