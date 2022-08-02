Posted: Aug 02, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Vera man appeared in court answering to charges from an alleged violent incident that occurred on July 30. Colten Smith was charged with domestic abuse, carrying a firearm while under the influence and discharging a firearm in a public place.

According to an affidavit, A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call on the 300 block of Osage Avenue in Vera. A female victim reported that a verbal altercation turned physical. Smith allegedly grabbed the woman’s face and pushed her against a door. The victim claimed that Smith had been drinking.

A male victim said he was attempting to get Smith to not drive since he was intoxicated. It is alleged that Smith was slamming things in the home and then punched the male victim in the jaw. Later on in the incident the male victim claimed to have heard a gunshot from outside the trailer.

When deputies arrived Smith surrendered himself. A firearm was recovered from his person. Bond for Smith was set at $15,000. All charges against the defendant are misdemeanors.