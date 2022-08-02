Posted: Aug 02, 2022 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2022 2:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

Sooner and Frontier Pools in Bartlesville will close for season on Sunday, August 7. To end the summer swimming season, the Dog Days of Summer will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 pm at Frontier Pool. Cost for the event is $5.00 per dog and $2.0 per human attending with their dog. Dogs are required to have their vaccinations and city licenses.

Proceeds for this annual event will benefit the upkeep and maintenance of Cooper Dog Park.

The city-owned pools are managed and operated by Richard Kane YMCA.