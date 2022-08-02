News
Bartlesville
Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr Speaks at Bartlesville Roarty Meeting
The Bartlesville Rotary club hosted guest speaker Chuck Hoskin Jr., who is the Principal Cheif of Cherokee Nation on Monday.
Hoskin greeted those assembled and spoke about the history of the tribe including removal and their own stain of slavery involving the Freedmen.
Hoskin focused on the US Supreme Court's McGirt decision and it's challenges. Hoskin said the tribe has spent over $30 million dollars in improving its judicial and law enforcement systems. He said that some compacts have been made with area towns regarding traffic tickets but that more has to be done.
When asked during the Q and A session whether Hoskin planned to use Cherokee Sovereignty to tax non-Indian Oklahomans, Hoskin didn't take it off the table, but he said he hoped to first try to pay for his courts and law enforcement teams with profits from Cherokee businesses and with agreements for revenue shares with the state similar to those that exist before "reinventing the wheel" and start taxing individuals.
