Posted: Aug 01, 2022 6:52 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 6:52 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved bids for two items at Monday night’s meeting. Both bids were for equipment for the wastewater treatment project.

The first bid came from P&K Equipment for a tractor to help with land application of bio solids. The bid price was $256K—roughly $6,000 over the budgeted price.

The second item was a customized vacuum tank injection unit to help with land application of bio solids. The bid came in from Twin Valley Farm Service in Pennsylvania. This bid was for $105K—roughly $30,000 over the budgeted amount. Mayor Dale Copeland says inflation has made it difficult to stay under budget.

Both bids were accepted by the council and awarded accordingly.