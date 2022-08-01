Posted: Aug 01, 2022 1:53 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a slightly modified version of Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore's contract on Monday morning and that will be good through the end of October.

At the meeting, Moore was asking the Board to sign a fulfillment agreement with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department so that they can produce more brochures to promote the county.

In June, there were close to 1,000 requests to receive a map of Osage County and that bill totaled nearly $600, hence the reason Moore wants more money to distribute the brochures. The Board went on to approve that, allowing her to use funding of up to $1,000 a month.