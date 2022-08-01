Posted: Aug 01, 2022 10:30 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2022 10:33 AM

Max Gross

It was announced at Monday morning's Nowata County Commissioners meeting that Doug Sonenberg will be serving as undersheriff. Sandy Hadley is no longer working for the sheriff's office. Mutliple resolutions were signed to authorize Sonenberg on all sheriff's office accounts.

Sonenberg was working as sheriff's deputy since his stint as district 2 county commissioner ended. He was previously the undersheriff in the 2010s.