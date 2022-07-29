Posted: Jul 29, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Boots and Badges Blood Drive will take place next Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and a choice of tickets to an area attraction across Oklahoma. Jen Hale with the American Red Cross talks about how important donations are during this time of the year.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit obi.org.