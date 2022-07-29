Posted: Jul 29, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order this week that helps protect Cherokee Nation Employees. This comes on the heels of the nation receiving a FOIA request for over 10 years’ worth of business and employee information. Hoskin says it is important to protect Cherokee employees.

The chief says maintaining government transparency is important but not if it comes at the expense of the nation’s employees. This order will at least make it a requirement that employees be notified when their information is being requested. The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office has yet to respond to the FOIA request.