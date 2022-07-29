Posted: Jul 29, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.

According to The Osage News, the delayed opening first announced during Wednesday's Gaming Enterprise Board meeting when they were discussing project timelines and Bighorse had this to say on the delays they have ran into.

“Both of these new properties in Bartlesville and Pawhuska have been highly anticipated as the demand for our casinos continues to grow. Unfortunately, supply chain issues have created a delay that we could not avoid.”

Groundbreaking for these projects began in June of last year.