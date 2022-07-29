Posted: Jul 29, 2022 9:44 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 9:45 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Prayers, Praise & Patriots Town Hall will be held tonight (Friday, July 29) at 7 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Featured speakers will be Wallbuilders President David Barton, United States Congressional DIstrict 2 Republican Candidate Josh Brecheen, and former Oklahoma Weslayan University President and conservative author, Dr. Everett Piper.

The event will feature a worship service along with discussion about bringing the United States back to its historical Christian roots.