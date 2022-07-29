Posted: Jul 29, 2022 6:55 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2022 6:55 AM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Police Department accepted a $4,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation this week. The grant money will fund a 12-week executive-level training program for two officers. Police Chief Tracy ROles and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard accepted the award on behalf of the police department.

Arvest Bank President Kim Moyer, who presented the check, said that they are pleased to help the police continue their mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by working coopertively with the public to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, and reduce fear among its citizens.

Roles said: " We are honored to accent this generous grant from the Arvest Foundation. We are proud of Arvest Foundation's efforts to enhnce the quality of life within our great community."

Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others.