Posted: Jul 28, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

It is the final day for our KWON intern Thomas Trumbly. He graduated from Pawhuska in May and after coming up for Class Days in April, Trumbly thought he might want to do this for the summer, as he explains here.

Trumbly is still weighing his options on a career path, but is considering venturing into stand-up comedy.