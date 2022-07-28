News
State of Oklahoma
OSDH Releases COVID Update as July Nears an End
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 data report on Thursday afternoon and more than 12,300 cases have been reported in the past week. Additionally, 36 more deaths have been added since the last report. Osage County reported 111 cases last week, which is a continued gradual increase. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney recently gave a first-hand example on how dangerous the virus still is.
The rolling seven day average of new cases sits at 1,482. There are currently just over 20,000 Oklahoman's who actively have COVID-19.
