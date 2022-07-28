Posted: Jul 28, 2022 12:47 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been confirmed that Popeye’s will not be coming to Bartlesville in the near future, this according to a press release from the City of Bartlesville.

The property, located at 1300 SE Washington Blvd., is under contract with Watershed Car Wash, this according to SmitCo Eateries Inc, the franchisee of Popeye’s. A sign for the car wash was put up earlier this week and Community Development Assistant Director Greg Collins had this to say on the recent developments:

“I contacted a corporate officer of SmitCo and he confirmed there is a pending sale of the entire property to an entity for a Watershed Car Wash. I expect Watershed Car Wash will be submitting plans to the City in the near future.”

Construction of Popeye’s was first announced in 2017, but had since been called off and things were most recently put back in motion in March as the company had said plans had been submitted to the corporate office and were pending approval.

Despite not being able to move forward at this time, Collins says SmitCo is still interested in moving forward at a later date.