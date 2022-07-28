News
Shoe Drive Extended
Victoria Edwards
The Shoe Drive hosted by Black Link Magazine has been extended for donations of shoes for all ages of students to August 5. Shoes are needed for pre-kinder to high school students before the school year begins. Any style of close-toed shoe is acceptable but athletic shoes are preferred. Shoes can be dropped off in person at A-Plus Barber Shop at 416 SE Washington Boulevard near the UPS. Their regular business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm.
Shoes will be distributed to students on August 6 at Douglas Park at 7:pm on a first-come, first-serve basis.
