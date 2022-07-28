Posted: Jul 28, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2022 9:56 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Election Board has announced that the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Monday, August 23 by 5 pm.

Yvonne House, Board Secretary, says absentee voting is available to all voters and does not need an excuse to be granted. She also says it is very easy to apply for the ballets. You can do it online, in-person, by fax, mail and even by email.

The easiest way to apply is through the OK Voter Portal at Oklahoma.gov/elections. On that website, you can download a paper copy of the application or pick one up at the Election Board Office in Suite 4 of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue.