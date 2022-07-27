Posted: Jul 27, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive legal history was arrested again on Tuesday. Darrell Walker Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police encountered Walker on the 1500 block of Keeler Avenue after a trespassing complaint. It is alleged that Walker was banging on the door of the residence and yelling. Officers approached Walker when he was in the backyard and attempted to detain him. He then questioned the sexual orientation of the officer before beginning to walk away.

Walker became combative and began yelling at the responding officers. He was taken to the ground and was eventually handcuffed.

His bond was set at $10,000 in this matter. Walker currently has multiple pending cases in Washington County for contempt of court, domestic abuse and assault among other matters.