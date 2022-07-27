Posted: Jul 27, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 2:26 PM

Max Gross

Current ward 4 Bartlesville City Councilor Billie Roane is planning on running for the seat once again. Roane told KWON that she plans to file for re-election of August 1—once the filing period for the city council seats officially opens. Roane has served in the role since Alan Gentges resigned in May 2021. Roane says she is proud of what the council has accomplished during her tenure.

Roane has been actively involved in all city processes including putting together the lengthy city budget and the new city strategic plan. Working with Ward 4 citizens is one of the things Roane enjoys the most about being on the council. Roane says she thoroughly enjoys and values the City of Bartlesville.

Roane says it would be an honor to continue serving and contributing to the continued success of Bartlesville as the Ward 4 representative on the City Council.