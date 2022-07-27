Posted: Jul 27, 2022 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2022 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Arvest Bank Branch Administrator Deanna Hoffman recently presented a $5,000 check to the Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. Ray of Hope came about in 2005 to assist children and families that have been impacted by abuse. The funds from the donation will go toward supporting community outreach, prevention programs and assisting in the organization's overall goal to keep children and families safe. Ray of Hope Executive Director Rhonda Hudson had this to say on the donation:

“Ray of Hope is grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their ongoing commitment to the well-being of kids and families. We know that families are safer when there is a community safety net providing resources, support and hope for those who need it.”

The Arvest Foundation provides funding to grantees who work to create positive change for others in the community.

(Photo Courtesy of Arvest Foundation.)